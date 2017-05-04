Liversedge appeal for local backing

Liversedge manager Jonathan Rimmington is appealing for the local community to rally round and help them kick on to the next level.

Sedge finished the Northern Counties East League Premier Division season in 11th place but believes with the right backing, they could challenge the top sides.

Sedge led the table in the early part of the season but their young and inexperienced side were unable to sustain their challenge against some of their big spending rivals.

Rimmington said: “We finished with 59 points but I think we should have had at least 75.

“We lost six games this season, when we had been winning after 75 minutes.

“I spoke to eight or nine players after last Saturday’s game and all want to stay.

“I want to stay as I respect Liversedge. The club is 100 years old and they gave me the chance to manage at this level.

“I believe we are good enough to finish in the top four but it’s hard as other clubs in our division have much bigger budgets.

“We are ambitious people at Liversedge but would stress that this is not a closed shop and we welcome new committee members to get involved.”

Rimmington added that secretary Bryan Oakes, who is in his 70s, has indicated he is retiring, along with club treasurer David Smith.

He said: “We want local people to get involved with the club but it would also be nice to get the backing of a big company based in the area.

“We are a semi-professional club but other clubs’ budgets are much bigger than ours and some of my players are already getting offers from elsewhere.

“Cleethorpes have a massive company backing them who want to help their local club.

“There is no magic formula (to why they won the league) they just have better players.”

Rimmington added: “There must be some big multi-national companies in the area who want to give something back to their local football club, whether that be sponsoring the ground or the kit.

“It would mean everything to us, as a club, to get a big sponsor on board so we can move forward.”

Anyone interested in joining the Liversedge committee or who have ideas on sponsorship can contact Jonathan Rimmington via the club’s email address liversedgefc@mail.com.