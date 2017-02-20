Liversedge condemned to derby defeat by stunning late free-kick

Liversedge slipped to a second successive defeat in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division as two goals in the final 20 minutes saw Garforth Town take the derby spoils last Saturday.

Liversedge boss Jonathan Rimmington had signed Huddersfield Town midfielder Alfie Raw in the build up to last week’s game, with Jack McCarthy and Nathan Keightley also pushing to make their full debuts as Sedge were without suspended duo Steve Wales and Vaughan Redford.

Both teams gave their all in an entertaining contest but the game remained goalless until the 70th minute when Sean Hunter put Garforth ahead before Mark Simpson secured his side’s win with a stunning goal in injury time.

Brandon Kane had a glorious chance to put Sedge ahead early in the second half but he missed from close range.

Garforth have shown improved form in recent weeks, winning five out of their last six games prior to the visit of Sedge.

Paul Hagreen has been a key player in that run of form and he again proved difficult to beat in the heart of Garforth’s defence.

Lee Turner went close for the home side before being replaced by Sean Hunter and it proved a key substitution.

Hunter made an immediate impact as his cross was almost turned in by Simpson but Sedge goalkeeper Sam Andrews was alert to tip over the chested effort.

Moments later Hunter reacted to a loose ball in the area as he slotted home the opening goal.

Garforth held firm to prevent Liversedge drawing level and the home side secured all three points deep into injury time.

Simpson set a record of scoring in nine consecutive games with the last kick of the match as his superb free-kick crept inside Andrews’ near post to spark jubilant scenes among his teammates and home supporters in the 165-strong crowd.

Defeat saw Liversedge slip a place to eighth in the NCE Premier Division but they will look to bounce back when Rimmington’s men make the short trip to Thackley this Saturday.

Thackley are fourth eight points above Liversedge but they were held to a 2-2 draw away to Albion Sports last week with the home side scoring an 88th minute equaliser.