Liversedge target derby double

Liversedge will aim to sign off February with back-to-back derby victories in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

Having seen recent home matches against AFC Mansfield and Retford United postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, Sedge play their first game in a fortnight on Saturday when they make the short trip to Garforth Town.

Liversedge will be seeking a notable league double over their West Yorkshire rivals having thrashed Garforth 6-0 at Clayborn back in October when leading marksman Joe Walton bagged a hat-trick.

Walton has already scored 25 goals this season and with Liversedge still having 11 matches to play, there is every chance he could top the 30 mark, which would be a terrific achievement.

Sedge lie seventh in the table but are just three points outside the top five in what has been a significant improvement by Jonathan Rimmington’s young promising team.

Saturday’s trip to Garforth is followed by another derby when Sedge travel to fourth-placed Thackley for what should be a cracking game on February 25.

Following successive away games, Liversedge will face seven of the final nine fixtures at home as they look to secure their highest placed league finish in several seasons.