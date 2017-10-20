Lower Hopton overcome Wakefield City to pick up second victory of season

Lower Hopton picked uponly their second win of the season in the West Riding County Amateur League last Saturday as they overcame Wakefield City 4-2.

Adam Brown was among the Hopton goal scorers as they moved away from the relegation zone and up to 10th place, while Wakefield City slip to the foot of the table.

Hunsworth have slipped to second-bottom in Division One after they suffered a 4-1 defeat at home to fellow strugglers Tingley Athletic, who are now four points above them.

Hunsworth trailed 2-0 at half-time and although Liam Gowan pulled a goal back after the break it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat as Jermain Savery (two), Matt Hull and Simon Green struck for Tingley.

Overthorpe moved up to sixth place following a 3-2 win over West Horton which came thanks to goals from Tim Clarke, Lewis Ward and AshleyHill.

Wyke Wanderers are a point clear at the top of West Yorkshire League Division One following a 4-0 win away to Kippax.

Rawdon Old Boys are second and have two games in hand on Wyke after they overcame Howden Clough 3-1 with goals from Benjamin Durrant (two) and James Nightingale.

Defeat leaves Clough bottom of the table with five points from 11 matches, two points behind Oxenhope Recreation.

Hartshead Reserves suffered a 5-2 defeat away to Robin Hood Athletic Reserves and lie third-bottom in Alliance Division One.

Timothy Dalton and Brian Mclear struck a brace apiece for Robin Hood, who also had Stephen Hancock on target as they moved three points clear of Hartshead.

Howden Clough Reserves earned a 3-0 win over Hampsthwaite United Reserves with all the goals coming in the second half and they are up to eighth place.

Wyke Wanderers Reserves scored a goal either side of half-time as they recorded a 2-0 win over Old Centralians Reserves to pick up only their third win of the season as they moved off the foot of the table.

Wyke are now second-bottom level with Centralians.