Lower Hopton rack up fifth straight win to pile pressure on Premier leaders

Lower Hopton earned a fifth straight win to move within touching distance of the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division front runners.

Hopton recorded a 3-0 win away to Huddersfield YMCA and moved two points behind new leaders Newsome.

Hopton are also two points behind second placed Golcar United, who they visit on Saturday.

Littletown missed the chance to move top when they were held to a 2-2 draw away to Steeton, despite leading scorer Joe Jagger hitting a brace.

Littletown are third in the table but have three games in hand on Golcar and have played one fewer than Newsome.

They entertain Honley on Saturday before facing Wyke Wanderers in the Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup semi-final at Liversedge next Thursday (April 6, kick off 7.30pm).

Overthorpe produced a brave second half fightback but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 3-2 defeat to Campion.

Overthorpe trailed 3-0 at half-time and despite Elliot Brooke and Jack Angus pulling goals back it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat.

Charlie Taylor hit a consolation goal for Hunsworth as they suffered a 4-1 defeat to Tyersal and they remain bottom of Division One.

Lower Hopton Reserves suffered a 6-1 defeat to TVR United in their final Division Two game of the season.

Hartshead remain top of West Yorkshire League Division One after a 4-3 win away to Swillington Saints last Saturday.

Liam Fox, Nicholas Lambert, Liam Roche and Benjamin Smith were the scorers which keeps Hartshead a point clear of Hall Green United but they have played two games more.

Wyke Wanderers had Cameron Day, Karl Fawcett and Sibusiso Moyo on target as they earned a 3-3 draw away to East End Park.

Harryson Levy struck for Wyke Wanderers Reserves but was unable to prevent a 4-1 defeat away to Carlton Athletic Reserves in Alliance Division One.

Jake Weatherhead fired a brace as Howden Clough Reserves defeated lowly Sherburn White Rose Reserves in Alliance Division Two.