Lower Hopton win to set up Premier title showdown

Lower Hopton face a showdown with Newsome this Saturday when they bid to clinch the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division title.

Hopton won 4-1 away to Honley last Saturday as Matthew Bugg and Aidan Schofield scored a brace apiece.

Hopton are four points clear of second placed Newsome going into Saturday’s final match.

Newsome have a game in hand after a recent match against Huddersfield YMCA was postponed and would be in with a chance of snatching the title if they win at Woodend Road.

Littletown, who were in the title hunt for much of the season, have slipped to fourth place following a 5-0 defeat at home to Steeton.

Littletown have two cup finals to look forward to and meet Drighlington tonight (Thursday) in the Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup final at Ossett Town (ko 7.30pm).

Hartshead will finish as runners-up in West Yorkshire League Division One but their promotion hopes have suffered a blow after vandals destroyed newly built dugouts at their home ground over the bank holiday weekend.

Hartshead had worked hard to raise funds needed to carry out essential work for their ground to make criteria for playing in the top flight.

The club have now set up a fundraising page which can be visited at www.gofundme.com/hartshead-afc-dugouts.