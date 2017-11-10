McDaid brace guides Chickenley to excellent County Cup victory

AFC Chickenley produced a terrific performance to defeat Bradford Sunday League Premier Division side Bolton Woods in the West Riding County Sunday Cup.

Victory sees Chickenley set up a third round tie at home to FC Casa after Shaun McDaid bagged a brace, with Jack Hartley and Tim Clarke also on target to send Bolton Woods crashing out.

Heavy Woollen side Clifton Rangers won 7-4 at Ilkley Dynamo thanks to strikes from Alex Barnes, Andrew Wojciechowski, Will Tolley, Jake Waterson, Greg Foggo, Brad Birkhead and Marcus Bray.

Clifton will host Colton in the third round next month.

Wellington Westgate won 4-3 at Heaton Athletic and Mount Pleasant enjoyed a 6-4 win at home to NUR to set up a trip to Leeds Combination side JB Celtic.

Reiss Brook and Taylor Biggins netted for Roberttown Rovers but they lost out on penalties after drawing 2-2 with Ryburn, while Birstall CC lost 5-2 against Shepherd’s Arms despite goals from Sean Housecroft and Ryan Kerregher.

Saville Arms lost 10-0 against HT Sports and FC Walkers Hounds were defeated 3-2 at Burton Leonard.

The Heavy Woollen Sunday League’s other representatives still involved are St John Fisher and they host Ventus United in the third round.

Ravenswharfe progressed to the third round of the West Riding FA Sunday Trophy after Lee Poskitt, James Haigh and Ben Smith all scored in a 3-2 win at Thrum Hall Greens.

Ravenswharfe will travel to East End Park on December 3, while Deighton WMC will visit Eccleshill Lane Ends after they earned a 6-1 win against Overthorpe Sports Club (Michael Hutton).

Old Bank WMC won 4-1 against Wire Works thanks to a double from Luke Duncan, plus strikes from Bobby Evans and Jonny Mitchell.

Old Bank will entertain either Great Horton or Chapel Allerton next month.

Scholes Athletic went down 7-5 at home to Halifax Hammers.

Only three games took place in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League last weekend.

Battyeford extended their 100 per cent record to five straight matches as they won the battle of the top two teams in Division One, winning 4-3 at Inter Batley to go three points clear of their rivals at the top.

Joe Lawson (brace), Scott Johnson and Dan Leahy all netted as Clifton Rangers Reserves climbed to third place with a 4-2 win over Snowdon.

St Ignatius lie fifth after beating bottom side Clifton Rangers Athletic 4-3 thanks to a double from Tim Blackburn, plus one from Alex Spurr and an own goal.