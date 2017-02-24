Newsome bags four as George Healey stretch unbeaten run and close on title

George Healey are closing in on the Spen Valley League Division One title after racking up an 11th win of the season last week.

George are unbeaten in 13 league outings and their latest success saw them thrash Marsh 10-0.

Luke Newsome bagged four goals, Lewis Boddy hit a brace, while Paul Hopkins, Dom Carr, Matty Parkinson and Cyrus Church were also on target.

Inter Batley are second, 11 points behind George, after an 8-1 win at Howden Clough (Corey Starkey).

Awaab Ahmed and Mohammed Navsarka hit a brace apiece for inter, with Yoosoof Siddique, Yusuf Dadhiwala, Ismail Basser and Ghulam Makda also on the scoresheet.

Savile Town had Sajeel Qadir (two), Shakeel Pandor, Zubair Hussain and Rafaqat Hussain on target in a 5-3 win over Dewsbury West Side Reserves (Arsalam Shahid, Irfan Khan and Abdul Patel).

Shahid Patel bagged a hat-trick for Savile Youth but couldn’t prevent a 9-3 defeat to Atheltico in the Premier Division.

Mohammed Raaj bagged a hat-trick for Athletico, with Mohammed Ikram (two), Shazad Ali, Abdul Ghani, Hissan Ahmed and Mohammed Aaz Dar also on target.

Palestino are four points clear of Dewsbury West Side at the top of the Premier Division after a 4-2 win over Girlington.

Zubair Khan struck a brace, while Theo Bujra and Nathaniel Dacres also netted as Palestino stretched their unbeaten run to seven matches.

Abdul Tanvir and Mohammed Qasim replied for Girlington.

Two first half goals were enough to secure Dewsbury Rangers a 2-0 victory over Batelians in Yorklshire Amateur League Division One.

Craig Gomersall put Rangers ahead after 10 minutes, with Jack Smith doubling the home side’s advantage midway through the first half, which proved enough to secure victory.

Wheelwright took the lead against Division Two leaders Collegians, who levelled before half-time and then scored seven goals without reply after the break to secure an 8-1 win.

Norristhorpe also scored in the first half but trailed their Division Three game against East Ardsley Wanderers 5-1 at the break and went on to concede a further three goals as they also went down 8-1.

Dewsbury Rangers Reserves were hit for six as they lost 6-0 at home to Horsforth St Margarets Thirds in Division Five.

West End Park are enjoying their first season having switched from the Spen Valley and they lie third in Division Six after a 3-2 win over Thornesians as Ben Jagger, Mylo Hooley and Jason King netted.

Crown Gawthorpe took over near neighbours Crackenedge as the new leaders of the Wakefield League Premier Division last Saturday.

Crown earned a 3-1 win over Halton Moor and are top on goal difference after Crackenedge lost 4-3 away to Real Moor, who are back in fifth place but have won all seven league games.

Fox and Hounds are third in Division Two, a point behind the joint leaders, following a hard fought 1-0 win at Overthorpe Sports.