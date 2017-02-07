Nine-man Liversedge battle hard but efforts prove in vain at Brid

Liversedge had two players sent off as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Northern Counties East League Premier Division high fliers Bridlington Town last Saturday.

The Seasiders were already 2-1 up by the time Liversedge were shown their second red card of the afternoon.

Town were assisted by an own goal, while a miserably day for Sedge also saw their first choice goalkeeper leave the field at half-time through injury.

Liversedge had made a dream start on the east coast when a long ball was flicked on to put Joe Walton one-on-one with James Hitchcock.

The striker showed quick feet to take the ball around the goalkeeper, who tripped him and prevented a certain goal.

Referee Michael Gillespie awarded the penalty but chose not to show a card to Hitchcock.

Stephen Wales hammered the ball past Hitchcock’s right hand into the corner of the net and Sedge had an early lead.

Town were almost gifted an equaliser when Tom Jackson ducked out of a header to allow the ball to run back to goalkeeper Samuel Andrews, but Jake Day got in first and squared to Brett Agnew, but his goalbound effort was blocked by Simon Wood.

Joel Sutton could have levelled when he was sent clear but he scuffed a shot at Andrews.

Chris Jenkinson headed the resulting corner over the crossbar but Town did not have to wait long for an equaliser.

Liversedge were on the attack but Hitchcock gathered and sent a long kick to Sutton on the halfway line.

His control was immaculate and he hit a pinpoint pass to Andy Norfolk on the opposite flank. Norfolk beat a defender and his low cross was turned in at the back post by Kirk.

Bridlington captain Tom Fleming was tripped soon after but the foul was deemed just outside the area and Andrews pushed away Sutton’s goal bound free-kick.

Bridlington went ahead with a 25th minute goal as Agnew found Sutton and his long-range shot took a huge deflection off Joe Wilkinson and wrong-footed Andrews.

Liversedge’s task got much harder when a dangerous tackle by 18-goal striker Vaughan Redford left Norfolk on the deck and Gillespie moved quickly to show a straight red card and diffuse the situation.

Tempers were running high and things got worse when injured goalkeeper Andrews was clattered into by Day when challenging for a high ball.

Day was booked and Andrews was replaced by James Waggett at the interval.

Kirk tested out the replacement but found Waggett equal to his low shot and Liversedge’s turbulent afternoon got worse.

Wales was impeded as he ran at the Bridlington defence but the official waved play on.

The winger’s frustrations boiled over and although he was initially about to be shown a yellow card for dissent, referee Gillespie turned it to red when Wales refused to turn and face the official to see his punishment.

Liversedge continued to frustrate Town, who were unable to move the ball quickly enough, or keep possession and couldn’t find a third goal that would have put the result beyond doubt.

Liversedge were tiring but Walton still looked a threat, while Hitchcock did well to gather Cody Cromack’s free-kick well as the visitors pressed.

Waggett denied Sutton at the other end, while Brid right back Tim Taylor drove forward but his shot hit the inside of a post and rolled along the goalline.

The nine-man of Sedge had battled but their efforts ultimately ended in defeat.