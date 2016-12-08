Overthorpe hit cricketers for six as they begin to climb Championship table

Overthorpe Sports Club earned their third win in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Championship, coming from behind to defeat Hanging Heaton CC 6-1.

James Keen gave Hanging Heaton the lead but the home side hit back through doubles from Lee Brook and Elliot Brooke plus strikes from Sam Sweeney and Kristian Angus to take the spoils.

Overthorpe have only played five league games so far but will now look to move into the top half of the table in the coming weeks.

Clifton Rangers won 4-1 at Battyeford to move up to third, despite Nigel Saddington’s goal for the hosts.

The Yorkshireman won 1-0 against fellow strugglers St John Fisher Reserves, who remain bottom without a point from their nine matches.

Roberttown Rovers moved up to third place in Division One with a 9-0 win over St Ignatius.

They have moved level on 15 points with second placed Old Bank WMC and also have two games in hand.

Ravenswharfe enjoyed a 2-1 win at Old Bank thanks to goals from Sam Hewitt and Danny Craven. Robert Evans bagged Old Bank’s consolation.

Andy Filio and Danny Stephenson Both hit the net as FC Liversedge won 2-1 against Deighton WMC.

Victory saw Liversedge leapfrog St Ignatius into third-bottom and they are just two behind three clubs on 12 points.

Wire Works continue to lead the way in Division Two after Jordan Greig, Steven Massey and Simon Pell all netted in a 3-0 win over bottom side Wike Horse.

Level on points at the top are Overthorpe Sports Club Reserves, who won 6-4 at home to Snowdon thanks to a James Goodall brace, plus strikes from Michael Hutton, Jamie Parkinson, Lee Davey and Tom Hurst.

Snowdon replied through Irfan Ali (two), Atif Basharat and James Heeley.

Dewsbury United had a hat-trick from Tom Lund plus strikes from Danny Laidlaw and Connor Wilson to thank for a 5-2 win against Linthwaite Reserves who replied through a Clayton Phillips double.

The win saw United move above Snowdown in the table.