Overthorpe hit Hunsworth for six in fine performance

Overthorpe produced their best performance of the season as they recorded a 6-2 win away to Hunsworth in the West Riding County Amateur League Division One last Saturday.

The sides went into half-time locked at 1-1 but Overthorpe dominated after the break to pick up a second win of the season.

Kristian Angus hit a brace, while Jack Angus, Jack Allerton, Connah Jackson and Jake Harrison also netted for the visitors.

Lewis Healey struck either side of half-time for the home side but defeat leaves them third-bottom.

Lower Hopton booked a place in the West Riding County Challenge Cup thanks to a 3-1 win away to Copley United but Littletown’s woes grew after they suffered a 4-1 defeat away to Yorkshire Amateur League side Stanley United, despite a first half strike from Matthew Bugg.

Hartshead slipped to 13th place in the West Yorkshire League Premier Division after they suffered a 4-3 defeat away to Hall Green United.

Wyke Wanderers suffered only their second defeat of the season as they went down 3-0 at home to Boroughbridge.

Wyke remain top of the table, a point above Rawdon and three clear of third placed Boroughbridge.

Hartshead Reserves slipped to a 3-2 defeat at home to Leeds City Reserves and have dropped to third-bottom in Alliance Division One.

Howden Clough Reserves left it late to snatch all three points from their Alliance Division Two game away to Altofts Reserves.

The match looked like ending in a stalemate after 90 goalless minutes when Joel Wright stepped up to score the only goal in stoppage time.

Wakefield League side Crackenedge progressed to the West Riding County Challenge Trophy second round thanks to a 4-3 win over Carlton Athletic Reserves.

Matthew Bolton (two), Reiss Brook and Dominic Simpson were the Crackenedge scorers as they edged a seven goal thriller.

Joseph Hanson and Conner Secker were on the scoresheet but couldn’t prevent Fox and Hounds bowing out of the trophy as they lost 7-2 away to Bingley Town.

Thornhill United closed to within three points of Wakefield League Division Two leaders Waterloo after defeating AFC Sheaf 3-0.

Ashley Edmondson struck a brace and Samuel Haigh also netted as Thornhill picked up a fifth win in seven league outings.

AFC Heckmondwike are level on 15 points with Thornhill after they inflicted a first defeat on previous leaders Nostell Miners Welfare.

Courtney March (two) and Simon Moore were the goalscorers in Heckmondwike’s 3-0 win.

John Darvill was on the scoresheet for Howden Clough but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 6-1 defeat at home to West End Terriers.

Overthorpe (Lewis Bryant and Lee Davey) drew 2-2 at home to New Cralton, while Dewsbury Westside earned a 4-1 win at Middleton Old Boys.