Roberttown Rovers are the new leaders as Division One title race intensifies

Roberttown Rovers moved back to the top of Heavy Woollen Sunday League Division One with a convincing 9-2 win at Ravenswharfe.

It should be a cracking end to the title race and Roberttown know victory in their final two games will see them crowned champions but with Scholes Athletic and Saville Arms waiting in the wings.

Matthew Bolton hit four goals as Roberttown earned a 12th win in 16 games, with Reiss Brook bagging a hat-trick, while Dean Vernon and Adam Williams contributed a goal apiece.

Sam Hewitt and Andy Gott replied for Ravenswharfe.

Saville Arms missed the chance to close the gap on second placed Scholes when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Clifon Rangers Reserves.

Scholes are two points behind Roberttown with the top two having two games remaining and they will move back to the top with victory over Deighton this Sunday when Roberttown do not play.

Roberttown and Saville Arms also clash in the Heavy Woollen Trophy semi-final at Overthorpe on March 5.

Deighton WMC enjoyed a 5-1 win over promotion chasing Old Bank WMC thanks to doubles from Gary Price and Richard Carter, plus one from Tom Press. William Evans netted Old Bank’s consolation.

Tom Hirst fired a hat-trick as Division Two leaders Overthorpe Sports Club Reserves won 5-2 at home to Clifton Rangers A.

Gareth Marshall and Michael Hutton bagged the others as Overthorpe opened up a three point gap at the top.

Wire Works are in second place after Connor Kaye, Eddie Hamlet, Michael Pell, Liam McManus and Steven Massey all netted in a 5-2 win at Dewsbury United, who replied through Danny Laidlaw and Ross Ewart.

Westgate 23 were awarded an away win from their game against Linthwaite Reserves last Sunday and they are four points behind Wire Works with a game in hand.

Overthorpe have the chance to further extend their lead as they are due to travel to Linthwaite this Sunday, while Wire Works are not in action and Westgate 23 face a trip to Snowdon.