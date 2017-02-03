Saville Arms defeat leaders Scholes as title race hots up

Saville Arms edged an 11-goal thriller against Heavy Woollen Sunday League Division One leaders Scholes Athletic to throw the title race wide open.

Victory for Saville Arms saw them close the gap on Scholes to just five points, while they have two games in hand.

Alex Shaw and Kieran Corley hit doubles for Saville, with Jordan Walton and Patrick Davcies also on target.

Jonny Inving (two), David Blackburn, James Mortimer and Matthew Cheshire replied for Scholes, who slipped to a second defeat of the season and saw their advantage cut.

Roberttown Rovers lie third but are still very much in the title race after Matthew Bolton (brace), Dean Vernon and Reiss Brook all scored in a 4-2 win at Deighton WMC.

Roberttown trail Scholes by seven points but have three games in hand and entertain the leaders this Sunday.

Clifton Rangers Reserves climbed to fifth place with a 3-0 win at Ravenswharfe thanks to a Ben Simpson double, plus one from Conor Durkin.

The wintry weather decimated Sunday’s league programme, with only nine games surviving.

AFC Chickenley boosted their Premier Division survival hopes with a 7-3 victory over bottom side Heckmondwike Sports in the only top flight game to go ahead.

Shaun McDaid led the way with four goals, with Ryan Simmonds (brace) and Danny Moffatt completing the tally as Chickenley leapt above Navigation and Woodman Batley Carr to move into sixth place.

Heckmondwike replied through a Blake Maude double plus a strike from Craig Bentley but are now eight points adrift at the foot of the table.

Championship leaders Linthwaite enjoyed a 13-0 win at Hanging Heaton Cricket Club after Jake Jayers netted a superb seven goals for the away side.

Linthwaite remain with a perfect league record as Joshua Shields, Don Johnson, Brad Riley, Stephen Wilkinson and an own goal left them nine points clear at the top.

Slip Inn Hounds are second after they won 4-2 at home to Battyeford, who replied through Matty Shaw and Daniel Paris.

Wellingtom Westgate recorded the day’s highest score, thrashing The Yorkshireman 15-0 as Marcus Paul, Jordan Parker, Adam Holt and Eliot Wilkinson all fired hat-tricks, with Josimar Bradshaw and two own goals completing the tally.

With Division Two leaders Overthorpe Sports Club Reserves’ fixture against Dewsbury United falling a victim to the weather, second placed Wire Works failed to capitalise, drawing 3-3 with Clifton Rangers A.

Andrew Wojciechowski hit all three goals for Clifton, but a brace from Richard Shooter plus an own goal saw Wire Works claim a point.

Irfan Ali bagged five goals as Snowdon won 14-2 against bottom side Wike Horse. James Heeley and Imran Farooq both bagged hat-tricks, Atif Basharat claimed a double and Noman Hussain completed Snowdon’s tally.

Eddie McKay and Liam Platts hit Wike Horse’s consolation efforts.