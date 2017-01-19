Scholes Athletic lead Saville Arms in race for Heavy Woollen Division One title

Scholes Athletic and Saville Arms secured victories as they battle it out for the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Division One title.

Scholes remain seven points clear at the top after a 2-1 win at Deighton WMC but Saville Arms have a game in hand and kept in touch with a 3-1 win at Ravenshwarfe.

James Mortimer and Dean Commins netted in Athletic’s hard-fought win at Deighton, while Saville Arms claimed an eighth win of the season thanks to a brace from Saul Lee and a Kieran Corley effort.

Sam Hewitt replied for the home side, who remain back in sixth place.

Scholes can move 10 points clear at the top this Sunday when they host Ravenswharfe, while Saville Arms meet Dewsbury United in the Heavy Woollen Challenge Trophy quarter-final.

St Ignatius and Snowdon meet in the other last eight tie for the right to join double chasing Scholes and Roberttown Rovers in the semi-finals.

Overthorpe Sports Club Reserves closed the gap on Division Two leaders Wire Works to just a single point as they won 7-3 against Clifton Rangers A.

New signing Dominic Simpson led the way with four goals, Tom Hirst hit a double and Ryan Pickup completed the scoring.

Snowdon continued their good recent form beating third place Westgate 23 4-3 thanks to a James Heeley hat-trick, plus one from Noman Hussain.

Linthwaite Reserves won 5-1 at bottom side Wike Horse thanks to strikes from Ben Rowland, Ben Boulton and Callum Brierley.

Barry Downes hit Wike Horse’s consolation.

n Dewsbury Rangers Under-14s are through to the West Riding County FA Junior Trophy fifth round, where they face a trip to Selby Town on February 5.

Rangers fought out a 1-1 draw away to Oulton Athletic in the fourth round before winning 4-2 on penalties to reach the last 16.

If they win at Selby, Rangers quarter-final will take place on March 5.

Littletown Under-12s bowed out of the WR County FA Junior Shield, losing 3-1 away to Silsden Dragons in the fourth round.