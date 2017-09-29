Senior bags hat-trick as Chickenley progress in Heavy Woollen Challenge Cup

AFC Chickenley eased into the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Challenge Cup second round as they overcame fellow top flight side Navigation 7-2.

Lee Senior led the way with a hat-trick, while strikes from Michael Chadwick, Leon Dewhirst, Tim Clarke and Daniel Tolson saw Chickenley through, despite them having lost their opening two league games.

Jack Anderson bagged a hat-trick as Birstall Cricket Club enjoyed a 7-1 win over Championship side Hanging Heaton Cricket Club.

Daz Fothergill, Johnny Beverley, Elliott Williams and Dominic Carr hit the other goals in an emphatic win for the Premier Division side.

Mount Pleasant had Muhammad Vania, Raees Lorgat, Muhammad Omar and Adam Rawat on the score sheet but went down 7-4 at Mirfield Town.

Roberttown Rovers progressed to the next round after Nathan Willoughby, Taylor Biggins and Nathan Mc Daid all netted in a 3-1 win at Saville Arms, who replied through Adam Hill.

Elsewhere St John Fisher won 9-1 at home to FC Walkers Hounds, Clifton Rangers beat The Yorkshireman 9-2 and Wellington Westgate won 7-0 at Scholes Athletic.

Unbeaten Premier Division leaders Linthwaite progressed as opponents Overthorpe Sports Club failed to raise a team.

Ravenswharfe progressed to the Heavy Woollen Challenge Trophy second round as they defeated Clifton Rangers Athletic on penalties.

Jake Kilburn and Josh Holmes scored for Ravenswharfe as they drew 2-2 before holding their nerve to progress 5-4 on penalties.

Deighton WMC eased into the second round after winning 8-2 against Birstall St Patricks.

Gary Price led the way with four goals, Kadean Akbar fired a brace with Darren Williams and an own goal completing the scoring.

St Patricks replied through Kieran Cooper and Matthew Glynn.

Old Bank WMC won 3-2 at home to Wire Works thanks to a Michael Rounding brace, plus a strike from Tom Frizzell, with Wire Works replying through Matt Cuminskey and Craig Smith.

Dominic Simpson hit four goals as Overthorpe Sports Club Reserves demolished St Ignatius 8-0.

Michael Hutton, James Goodall, Matthew Thorpe and Ryan Pickup hit the others in a game well refereed by Stuart Ramsden.

Snowdon won 4-1 at home to Linthwaite Reserves thanks to a James Heeley hat-trick, plus one fron Irfan Ali, with Nick Roland netting for Linthwaite.

Clifton Rangers Reserves also progressed to the next round as they earned a 2-1 win away to Inter Batley.