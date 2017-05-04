Walton bags treble as Liversedge seal final day win

LIVERSEDGE’S leading goal scorer Joe Walton netted a final day hat-trick as the Clayborners signed off their Northern Counties East League Premier Division season with a 3-1 win over Retford United.

Victory saw Sedge finish the campaign in 11th place with 17 wins, eight draws and 17 defeats from their 42 league games.

Walton’s treble saw him finish the campaign with 29 goals, while Vaughan Redford showed his ability as a promising young striker, ending with 19.

Walton gave Liversedge a 25th minute lead but they created a host of other good chances in a dominant first half.

Sedge remained in control after the break with Walton and Redford having further chances to extend the lead before the leading scorer added his second after 56 minutes.

Walton completed his hat-trick 18 minutes from full-time but was unable to bag a fourth which would have seen him break the 30-goal barrier.

Retford pulled a last minute goal back through Jake Ashton but it wasn’t enough to prevent Sedge signing off with back-to-back league wins.