Hanging Heaton geared up to meet York in Championship semi at Headingley

HANGING HEATON will face York in a rearranged Yorkshire Premier League Club Championship play-off semi-final at Headingley this Saturday.

Bradford Premier League champions Hanging Heaton were due to meet their Yorkshire Premier League North counterparts at Scarborough last Saturday but heavy overnight rain left parts of the North Marine Road ground waterlogged.

An early decision was taken that no play would be possible on Sunday, so the match was switched to Headingley.

Hanging Heaton won the Bradford League title for the first time in 18 years and are contesting the Yorkshire Premier Leagues Championships for the first time.

Both Heaton and York are expected to be at full strength, with Yorkshire’s Jack Leaning expected to be available for the Yorkshire League North side.

Wakefield Thornes, who won the inaugural Premier Leagues Championship last year, are again through to the semi-finals having retained the Yorkshire Premier League South title and they take on Great Ayton.

That game was due to be played at Marske CC last Saturday but heavy rain saw it abandoned and it has been moved to Scarborough on Saturday.

The winners of Saturday’s two semi-finals will contest the Yorkshire Premier Leagues final at Headingley this Sunday (all three games start 10.30am).

Admission to all three games is free and spectators watching the games at Headingley will be situated in the North East Stand, with food and drink available from the Long Room.

Yorkshire Cricket Premier League chairman Alan Birkinshaw said: “It has been a frustrating time for all concerned. The amount of rainfall that fell left us with no option but to call (last week’s) games off.

“Thankfully, with the support of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club and Scarborough Cricket Club, we have been able to retain the integrity of the play-offs as a 50-over competition.

“Hopefully the weather will be kind and with no league cricket being played it is an opportunity to get followers along to support the games, particularly as admission is free.”