Hartshead face trip to title rivals Hunslet Nelson

HARTSHEAD MOOR will look to continue their march towards the Bradford League Championship Two title on Saturday when they travel to nearest challengers Hunslet Nelson.

Moor have won 12 of their 13 league matches so far, with their only blip coming against Liversedge a fortnight ago, and they have opened up a 62 point lead on Nelson.

It seems only a matter of time until Hartshead are confirmed as champions, even with nine matches still to play, and victory over second placed Hunslet will mark another significant step towards that goal.

Iain Wardlaw claimed 6-47 as Hartshead defeated Northowram Fields by 60 runs last week and he has now taken 47 wickets in 12 matches.

Leading run scorer Mohammad Khan had a rare failure with the bat against Northowram but is the division’s leading run scorer having amassed 660 runs in 13 innings so far.

Liversedge failed to capitalise on their terrific win over Hartshead when they suffered defeat to bottom side Brighouse last week and they remain back in fifth place.

Liversedge are 11 points behind second placed Nelson so are themselves still very much in the promotion race and they face a trip to Buttershaw St Paul’s on Saturday.

Spen Victoria face a key game in their quest to climb out of the bottom two in the division when they travel to fellow strugglers Hopton Mills.

Second-bottom Spen are 14 points behind Hopton and will target only a third win of the season when they make the trip to Woodbottom.