Hartshead Moor celebrate Hampshire Trophy triumph

HARTSHEAD Moor celebrated winning the club’s first major honour in over half a century last Sunday as they overcame Wakefield St Michaels by 21 runs in the Jack Hampshire Cup final at Pudsey Congs.

Hartshead chairman Matthew Evans hailed his side’s success and while it was the first taste of silverware for many involved in the club, members may not have to wait too long until the champagne corks are popping once more.

Hartshead are on the verge of clinching the Bradford League Championship Two title and completing a memorable league and cup double for the club.

Evamns said: “The club’s last trophy was the Heavy Woollen success in 1958 so it was nice.

“Our main focus this season has been building a side in Championship Two but when we found out we would be in the Jack Hampshire, we thought why not have a go at winning two trophies.

“We had a couple of scrapes on the way, beating East Ardsley and Buttershaw St Pauls by one wicket and we were 20-5 in the first innings against Northowram Fields.

“Wakefield St Michaels were certainly the best side we have played this season and had the depth in batting that we have not been accustomed to.”

Mohammad Khan was star of the show for Hartshead as he struck a magnificent 131 not out from just 110 balls in an innings that included 17 fours and two sixes.

Jim Hardcastle (39) supported in a century stand for the first wicket, while Joe Bowman (43no) added a further 101 runs with Khan as Hartshead closed on 227-2 from their 40 overs.

St Michaels made a great fist of the reply with Joe Finnigan (34), Andrew Borthwick (39) and Marcus Leyshon (26) leading the way.

Khan capped a fine display by claiming 2-17 from eight overs, while Rauf Qayyum picked up 2-45 as Hartshead sealed victory.

Evans added: “Playing on a decent wicket on a nice sunny day certainly played into our hands.

“It was nice too for our supporters and committee to go along and enjoy the day.

“Our focus now is to add some depth in our batting as we look to Championship One in 2018.”