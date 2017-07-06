Hartshead Moor eye double header

HARTSHEAD MOOR will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten run when they battle on league and cup fronts over the weekend.

Hartshead remain the only unbeaten side in the whole Bradford League and have extended their lead at the top of Championship Two to 53 points after the first half of the season.

Nobody has been able to compete with the strengthened Moor outfit, who have racked up 11 consecutive victories in the league, while progressing to the Jack Hampshire Cup quarter-finals.

Hartshead’s latest challenge sees them make the short trip to Liversedge on Saturday before they take on Buttershaw St Paul’s for a place in the Jack Hampshire semi-finals 24 hours later.

Not surprisingly, Hartshead boast the leading batsman and bowler in their division, Mohammad Khan having scored 552 runs in the first half of the season while Iain Wardlaw has claimed 38 wickets.

Spen Victoria are struggling in second-bottom and face a trip to mid-table Keighley on Saturday.