Hartshead Moor overcome Liversedge following solid batting performance

Hartshead Moor recorded a second successive derby victory and are looking like serious promotion contenders in All Rounder Bradford Premier League Championship Two.

Hartshead followed up an opening day success over Brighouse with a 138-run victory over Liversedge last Saturday and are one of four sides to have won both opening games.

Solid batting from James Hardcastle (54), Mohammad Khan (37), Ahsan Butt (35) and Iain Wardlaw (32) helped Hartshead to build a score of 217-9, despite the efforts of Simon Kay, who picked up (4-55) and was pick of the Liversedge bowlers.

Liversedge were never in the hunt as they were dismissed for 79. Khan (3-7) and Danny Squire (3-23) were the men who sealed Hartshead Moor’s victory.

Hopton Mills earned their first win, defeating Idle for 49 runs.

Jordan Craven was unluckily dismissed just one run short of his century.

Craven hit 16 fours and three sixes in a sparkling knock of 99, which helped Hopton reach an impressive total 271 all out, with Salman Khan (5-46) and Quadratullah Azizi (3-61) leading the way for Idle

Mohammaed Siddique (61) and Deron Greaves (60) fought hard for Idle but they were dismissed for 222.

Andy Grey also had a fine game for Mills, making 37 with the bat before leading the way with the ball, taking 6-42

Spen Victoria were left kicking themselves after slipping to a four-wicket defeat against Keighely.

Spen had Keighley reeling at 32-6 when they replied to the home side’s total of 150 all out.

Alex Leadbetter led the way with 3-40 before an unbeaten fifth-wicket stand of 122 between Sam Murphy (78no) and opener Luke Chapman (45no) saw Keighley to victory.

Opener Peter Jackson (32) had earlier top scored for Spen, while Andy Wear (3-30) and Matt Haines (3-39) were Keighley’s best bowlers.

Promoted Buttershaw St Paul’s secured a six-wicket win over Brighouse and they lead Hartshead by a point.

Altofts earned a 48-run win over Hunslet Nelson, while Northowram beat Carlton by four wickets.