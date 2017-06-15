Hartshead Moor seek ninth win on trot

HARTSHEAD MOOR entertain Carlton on Saturday as the seek to rack up a ninth win on the trot in Bradford League Championship Two.

Hartshead have swept all before them this season and are already a staggering 41 points clear of nearest rivals Northowram Fields.

Iain Wardlaw has taken plenty of wickets in the opening seven matches but Mohammed Khan stood up last Saturday taking 4-22 from 15 overs as they restricted Altofts to 184-8 before racing to a seven wicket win.

Carlton are back in seventh place having won three and lost four of their games to beat the weather so Hartshead will fancy their chances of maintaining their winning run.

Liversedge entertain local rivals Spen Victoria with the sides lying eighth and 10th respectively.

Both sides go into the derby clash on the back of defeats last week as Liversedge went down by four wickets to Carlton, while Spen lost by 30 runs away to Hunslet Nelson.