Hebblethwaite books O’Sullivan date while North celebrates trophy double

Wakefield St Michael’s snooker player Anthony Hebblethwaite will get the once-in-a-lifetime chance to play a frame against his idol Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Hebblethwaite won the first of two qualifying rounds to face the former World Champion, who is appearing at Hanging Heaton Cricket Club on Friday June 16.

Hebblethwaite, a qualified snooker coach, defeated Hanging Heaton’s Chris Edley 3-2 in a cracking final last Sunday.

A second invitational last 16 competition to face O’Sullivan takes place at Hanging Heaton this Sunday.

Ronnie O’Sullivan qualifying draw: Chris Edley v Elliot Glover, Richard Davies v Lee Atkinson, Gareth Green v Mick Wilby, Lewis Walsh v Mark Slater, Richard Binns v Mark Ball, Greg Morgan v Stuart Harker, Kevin Firth v Anthony Green, Josh walker v Anthony Devaney.

Matches will be played over the best of three frames and play starts at 10am.

Hanging Heaton’s Wayne Cooper, who meets O’Sullivan in a best of five frames showdown on June 16, won the Yorkshire Pairs snooker title for a seventh time last weekend.

Cooper joined Kevin Firth as they defeated Mark Ball and Mick Jenson 3-1 at the Northern Snooker Centre.

n Batley Irish Nash snooker player Gary North is celebrating after winning two trophies in the Batley and Birstall Snooker League.

North won the Len Oldem Trophy after beating Louis Thompson of Birstall Nash at Staincliffe Cricket Club 3-0.

Although Thompson made the better breaks, North pipped him in all three frames.

He went on to win the Norman Holgate Handicap Trophy, beating Stuart Nicklin 3-1 at Batley Central Club.

Aidy Fisher and Terry Carney won the pairs competition beating C Coop and S McDaid in the final.