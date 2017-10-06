Heeley’s hat-trick inspires Hunsworth to first victory

Hunsworth earned their first win in West Riding County Amateur League Division One last Saturday as they overcame Bradford 4-2.

Lewis Heeley led the way with a hat-trick, while Alex Gaunt also netted as Hunsworth moved off the foot of the table and they entertain Overthorpe Sports this Saturday.

Littletown slipped to sixth place in the Premier Division after they suffered a third defeat in eight matches at home to Steeton.

Littletown trailed 2-0 at half-time and although they pulled a goal back after the break, they were unable to prevent a 4-1 defeat as Andrew Briggs (two), Stephen Pearson and Sam Rourke struck for the visitors.

Champions Lower Hopton were not in league action last Saturday but remain second-bottom with four points from their opening seven matches.

Hopton will be looking for a confidence boost as they visit Copley United in the West Riding County Challenge Cup on Saturday, when Littletown travel to Stanley United.

Hartshead led 1-0 away to Headingley at half-time of their West Yorkshire League Premier Division game before slipping to a 2-1 defeat.

Ashley Austin equalised after 53 minutes and then grabbed the winner nine minutes from full-time.

Defeat leaves Hartshead 12th in the table with three wins, two draws and five defeats from their opening 10 matches.

Wyke Wanderers recorded an eighth win of the campaign and are a point clear at the top of Division One after they earned a 4-2 victory over Leeds Modernians.

Matt Conway led the way with a hat-trick, while Liam Hartley also netted, with Andrew Atkins among the Modernians scorers.

Howden Clough produced a superb second half fight back but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 4-3 defeat away to Boroughbridge.

Boroughbridge scored four goals in 18 first half minutes to take control of the game.

Toby Hardaker scored twice in three minutes, Jack Harron also netted and John Rimmer made it 4-0 at the break.

Clough fought back with three goals of their own in the second half but were unable to prevent a seventh defeat which leaves them bottom of the first division table.

Hartshead Reserves fought out an entertaining 4-4 draw at home to Leeds Modernians Reserves in Alliance Division One.

Modernians had James Kent (two), Reece Omidiren and Jonny Brownridge to thank for returning with a share of the spoils.

Wyke Wanderers lie second-bottom in Alliance Division Two after they suffered a 3-2 defeat away to Altofts Reserves.

Alex Hornby and Hoi-Pin Truong were the Wyke scorers but couldn’t prevent their side slipping to a seventh defeat.

Howden Clough Reserves are third-bottom, a point above Wyke with a game in hand, after they suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at home to Otley Town Reserves.

Liam Dixon and Aaron Taylor struck for Otley and although Ali Shahab replied for Clough but it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat.