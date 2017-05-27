Hodkinsons team up to win Thornhill tennis club event

Neo Hodknson and his father Matt won the recent round robin Quorn Red Ball competition at Thornhill Tennis Club.

Six-year old Neo, from Overthorpe Academy, and Matt produced consistent performances over five matches to win the event.

Neo fought for every ball all over the court, including poaching from his father’s side, to make sure they got the ball back

The Hodkinsons were pushed all the way by eight-year-old Sebastian Golby, in his second week of his return to Thornhill junior tennis, and teamed up with his father Marcus.

Sebastian showed that he hasn’t lost his competitive streak but lost out to Neo by just two points they had dropped at the beginning of the tournament.

There were other strong performances at the Thornhill event from Joseph Martin, Heidi Wrigglesworth and Toby Ling.

New starter George Pearson was not fazed by his first competition having joined the Thornhill club and was keen to impress.

A second group played for fun with honours ending even in games involving Rafael and Petru Maxiniuc, Max and Suzie Hodkinson, Finley and Andrew Smith, along with Henry and Sylvia Pearson.

The Quorn Family Tennis Cup is an informal Red Ball competition which is taking place in venues across Great Britain between March 11 and May 30.

As winners of the Thornhill event, Neo and Matt Hodkinson are now be eligible to play winners from other venues at the Aegon Ilkley Trophy.

The Thornhill winners will also have a day out to watch the professional tennis at this event in June.

Thornhill juniors welcome new players of any ability during their training sessions at the Thornhill Cricket and Bowling Club at The Combs.

Coaching sessions run all year round on Saturdays from 9am to 1pm and on Tuesdays from 4.15pm when anyone interested in taking up tennis can just turn up, with spare rackets available.

For information visit www.thornhillcricketandbowlingclub.co.uk/tennis.