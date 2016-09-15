Batley Boys complete league and cup double

Batley Boys added the Yorkshire Men’s League Division One title to the Heavy Woollen John Kane Cup with victory over Bentley last Saturday.

The Boys came from behind to defeat Bentley 20-6 in their final match of the regular season and now target a treble as they meet Queensbury in the top four play-off semi-final this Saturday.

Bentley are the only team to have beaten the Boys this season and they took the lead with a converted try after Batley conceded several penalties.

Batley settled down and played the impressive style of rugby that had helped them top the table.

Batley moved the ball wide and Joe O’Hanlon scored a try which Adam Bingham goaled.

Bentley responded with a spell of pressure but Batley upped their game and Aaron Briggs crossed for an unconverted try.

Batley continued to play good attacking rugby and they worked their way down field for Jayjay Price to jink through the defence for an unconverted try.

The final score of the game came from a break through the defence from Aaron James, converted by Bingham, as Batley secured a victory which sees them finish seven points clear at the top of the table and sets up a home semi-final against fourth placed Queensbury.