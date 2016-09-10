Chisholm claims silver at British Championships

Borough of Kirklees swimmer Kyle Chisholm won a silver medal at the British Championships.

Swimmers had to be ranked in the top 20 in Britain to qualify and Chisholm’s success came in the 200m metres butterfly, while he also reached two other finals.

Keelan Fitton qualified for a total of four finals and Johnny Booth, while Rosie Hepworth also reached a final.

Other Kirklees qualifying swimmers were James Reidy, Matt Wilby, Adam Akram, Tom Grierson, Avril Bowler and Emily Hirst.

Chisholm also won a silver and bronze medal at the ASA Summer Nationals Championships, where swimmers had to be ranked in the top 20 in England to qualify.

Chisholm won silver in the 100m freestyle and bronze in the 100m butterfly.

Kirklees also won two golds at the championships as Fitton won the 100 metres backstroke and Reidy the 200 metres individual medley.

Fitton and Reidy also reached other finals, while Borough of Kirklees had 1o other ASA National Championships finalists with Milly Boulding (three), Martha Bradley (two), Rosie Hepworth (two), Avril Bowler, Emily Hirst, James Reidy,Keelan Fitton and Sam Loiziou also progressing.

Other qualifying swimmers were Matt Wilby, Holly Pearson, Gina Speakman and Lilly Bryant.

Borough of Kirklees pass on their thanks to Mark Lappin and Joe Daniel for their coaching skills and support to the swimmers, while they have sent best wishes to Jonny Booth, who is competing at the Paralympics in Rio.