Cleck ready to renew derby acquaintances

Cleckheaton are ready to renew their derby rivalry with Morley when the Maroons visit Moorend in National League Three on Saturday (3pm).

Games between the two sides are usually keenly contested and it is one of the fixtures Cleckheaton’s players and members look forward to.

Unfortunately games between the two rivals were missing from the calendar last year following Morley’s relegation to North One East in 2015 but they made a swift return to the National Leagues.

Morley earned the bragging rights the last time the sides met, running out 25-10 winners in February 2015 having lost the previous three encounters.

Cleckheaton go into the match brimming with confidence following last week’s 62-0 drubbing of Stockport.

Cleckheaton moved off the mark, following a narrow opening day defeat to Lymm, as they romped to a 10-try victory over Stockport.

Ryan Piercy got the ball rolling with Cleckheaton’s first try last week but there is no place in Saturday’s squad for Mark Heward, who bagged a hat-trick in the win over Stockport.

Selected Sides (ko 3pm)

1stXV v Morley, meet 1.30pm: James Wilson, Martin Woodhead, Lee Queeley, Matt Piper, Josh Hall, Ronan Evans, Neil Chivers, Paul Turner, Joey Carly, Andy Piper, Ryan Piercy, Luke Pearson, Danny Vento, Tom Austin, Richard Piper. Reps: Jack Bickerdike, Brad Marsden, Niall Jackson, Keiron Downs.

Kestrels at Otley, meet 12.30pm: Lewis Beasty, Adam Stanley, Cain Crotty, Liam Wright, Jon Neal, Craig Blackburn, Danny Archer, Will Denham ,Joe Roberts, Max Blakeley, Jack Seddon, Matt Wood, Oli Clark, Charlie McGovern, Mark Sargeant. Reps: Luke Bashforth, Nathan Coyle, Ben Womersley.

3rdXV at Morley, meet 1.45pm: Josef Windle, Nick Wagstaff, Nick Lazenby, Anthony Hobson, Alex Bailey, Callum Green, Keiron Baldry, Danny Howe, Danny McGuigan, Phil Manning, Josh Womersley, Lyndon Ashley, Adam Clough, James Birkett, Matty Plumpton. Reps: Matthew Blackhall, Andy Tilby, Ian Webb, Richard Simpson, Russ Noble, Steve Smith.