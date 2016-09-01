Cleckheaton suffer Yorkshire Cup defeat

Cleckheaton’s foray into this season’s Yorkshire Cup ended at the first hurdle as they suffered a 23-5 defeat at Hull last Saturday.

Cleckheaton used the game as part of their preparations for the National League Three North campaign, which begins with a home game against Lymm this Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Hull scored a breakaway try within two minutes of the kick-off but Cleckheaton responded with a spell of sustained pressure.

Tom Austin scored following a good line-out set piece and the team continued to dominate the home side in terms of territory and possession.

Hull went further ahead close to half-time with a penalty goal but the was remained very much in the balance.

Despite plenty more possession close to Hull’s line, Cleckheaton were unable to get over the whitewash.

A couple of break-outs from Hull earned them penalties which were kicked to stretch the home side’s advantage.

Cleckheaton were 16-5 down but still in the game going into the final stages.

However, with five minutes remaining a long range break from Hull culminated in the match clinching try for one-time Cleckheaton player Lee Brown.

n Cleckheaton’s fourth team met local rivals Morley in their traditional late-August Friday night warm-up match but suffered a 39-26 defeat.

Despite the loss it was a good run out for the players in front of a sizeable crowd at Scatcherd Lane.

Two early tries by the Maroons ultimately created the difference between the two teams.

Morley scored a further try before Cleckheaton got on the scoreboard with two tries of their own as Rob Brown crossed from close range and then Ollie Clark went in from 40 metres out as they reduced the half-time deficit to 22-14.

Cleck scored second-half tries through James Griffiths and Alfie Green but Morley went in for a last-minute try to take the bragging rights.