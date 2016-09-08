Cleckheaton target success at Stockport

Cleckheaton will target a first win of the season when they travel across the Pennines to face Stockport in National League Three on Saturday.

The Moorenders took plenty of positives from last week’s 17-10 defeat at home to Lymm when it was felt they could have snatched a share of the spoils.

Lymm finished third in the table last season but were out under pressure at various stages of the opening fixture, while Cleckheaton’s defence was, in the main, also solid.

Stockport suffered a 25-3 defeat away to Morley in their opening game but reported several absentees from their usual first team line up and will be looking to have a stronger side on duty for the visit of Cleck.

The kicking of fly-half Ronan Evans could be a key factor for Cleck this season and he landed a conversion to their penalty try and was also on target with a penalty goal last week.

Captain Richard Piper has kept his eye in during the close season with a stint playing rugby league with Shaw Cross Sharks, while Matt Piper had a spell with Mirfield Stags before returning to Cleck.

Selected Sides (ko 3pm)

1stXV at Stockport, meet 12.15pm: James Wilson, Keiron Downs, Martin Woodhead, Matt Piper, Josh Hall, Ronan Evans, Neil Chivers, Paul Turner, Mark Chivers, Andy Piper, Luke Pearson, Ryan Piercy, Jack Seddon, Tom Austin, Richard Piper. Reps: Mike Hayward, Brad Marsden, Niall Jackson.

Kestrels at Sheffield, meet 12.30pm from: Elliott Sheard, Alfie Green, Jon Neal, Cain Crotty, Jake Jagger, Ed Curley, Danny Archer, Will Denham, Ady Lowe, Ben Thrower, Grant Turton, Matt Wood, Charlie McGovern, Oli Clark, Mark Sargeant, Joe Roberts, Max Blakeley, Ben Womersley, Robin Bennett, Carl Mason.

3rdXV v Baildon, meet 2pm: Dave Burton, Chris Gibbon, James Griffiths, Anthony Hobson, Nick Lazenby, Anthony McCarthy, Russ Noble, Danny Howe, Rob Brown, Jason Sutcliffe, Josh Womersley, Andy Womersley, Matty Plumpton, Danny McGuigan, Darren Webb. Reps: Phil Manning, Josef Windle, Adam Clough, Callum Green, A Baxter.