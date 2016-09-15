East Bierley defeated but finish outside bottom two

East Bierley finished outside the bottom two of the Allrounder Bradford League Premier Division, despite suffering a 48-run defeat to Cleckheaton in their final match of the season.

Mohammad Zaman hit an impressive 114 not out for Cleckheaton and shared an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 162 with in-form Ian Nicholson (62no).

They came together with their side in trouble at 81-5 before Zaman led the way with five sixes and 14 fours.

Fahid Rehman led the East Bierley reply with 53, while Danish Hussain (38) also chipped in but they faltered against the bowling of Sam Wilson (4-52) as they were dismissed for 195.

Bierley finish third-bottom, nine points above Morley, who suffered a 93-run defeat to Pudsey Congs, while victory saw Cleckheaton finish sixth in the table.

Morley’s final chance of climbing out of the relegation positions disappeared with defeat at Pudsey Congs.

Morley reduced Congs to 17-3 before the home side fought back with a fourth-wicket stand of 123 between Callum Geldart and Andrew Bairstow.

Geldart finished the season with a century, making105 from 71 balls with six sixes and 13 fours.

Bairstow, playing his last innings before retiring, made 46 as Congs posted 266-9.

Overseas player Kashif Naveed, playing his final game for Morley, took 3-35.

Morley never threatened to challenge the Congs score as young bowler Jamie Allen impressed with 6-55. Henry Rush (32) was top contributor to a total of 173.