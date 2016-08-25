Liversedge celebrate Wheatley Cup triumph

Liversedge’s second team celebrated lifting the Wheatley Cup following a thrilling victory over Northowram Fields at Wrenthorpe last Sunday.

Although Liversedge were only chasing Northowram’s mediocre 156-8 for victory, it proved a nailbiting clash with the Roberttown Lane side edging home with just an over to spare.

Jonathan Trevitt played a captain’s role to steer his side to a four-wicket win in a cracking contest.

Trevitt hit 10 fours in a top score of 71 as he scooped the man of the match award and ensured Liversedge overcame a late Northowram fightback to lift the trophy.

Matthew Gibson (37) gave good support to Trevitt, in a second-wicket stand of 67, but once Northowram broke through, Liversedge relied heavily on the cool head of their veteran captain.

Joshua Dodd (2-22) and Will Parkin (2-35) were the best of the Northowram bowlers but their youthful side were made to pay for missed chances in the field as five catches were dropped, which proved costly.

There were fears that the match would be over quickly when Liversedge put their opponents in on a pitch that was still damp from a morning downpour.

Northowram were reduced to 20-3 as Adam Clark exploited the conditions in an eight-over spell which saw him return figures of 3-24.

Spinner James Ives continued the good work with 3-12 as Northowram plunged to 55-6 before their lower order began to fire.

Matthew Rushworth, batting at number eight, altered the momentum of the match with an unbeaten 61.

He struck two sixes and eight fours in an innings that took his side to a challenging total.

Rushworth shared an unbroken 57-run stand with Will Parkin (22no) to ensure the Northowram bowlers had a total to defend in a contest which was a great advert for second team cricket.

Liversedge lost Matthew Barnes without scoring before Trevitt and Gibson produced a useful second-wicket stand.

When Gibson fell it triggered a mini Liversedge collapse as they slipped from 72-1 to 121-5.

While Trevitt was at the crease, Liversedge remained favourites and he held his nerve to steer them over the finish line before celebrating lifting the trophy as Northowram’s hopes of a league and cup double were dashed.