Moorlands clinch title on dramatic final day

Moorlands were crowned Drakes Huddersfield League Championship champions following a dramatic final day to the season last Saturday.

Moorlands travelled to Holmfirth knowing victory would be enough to clinch promotion back to the Premiership at the first attempt.

Moorlands began the day three points behind leaders Thongsbridge but their title hopes were handed a major boost by tea.

Moorlands dismissed Holmfirth for 109 in 27 overs, while Kirkheaton posted an impressive 241-9 against Thongsbridge.

Alec Jakeman (29) and Max Morley (21) were the leading Holmfirth scorers but Darrell Sykes and Andrew Walker combined to dismiss them.

Sykes claimed 5-48 from 14 overs, while Walker picked up 5-39.

Moorlands stuttered slightly, losing four wickets, but reached their target at the start of the 27th over to seal a six wicket win.

Andrew Fortis was run out for 14 and fellow opener Chris Scott was bowled by Thomas Garrety (2-24) for 18.

Moorlands lost two further wickets before Jared Maxwell (15no) and Michael Padgett (18no) steered them to victory.

With the Moorlands game finishing early, and promotion secured, attentions turned to the Thongsbridge game.

Thongsbridge were dismissed for 177 as they lost by 64 runs and Moorlands celebrated winning the title in dramatic fashion and they can look forward to top flight Huddersfield League cricket next summer.

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers celebrated winning the Conference title in their first season following their switch.

Parish had clinched the title the previous week and were presented with the trophy last Saturday but were unable to round off their campaign in style.

The Cavaliers suffered a six wicket defeat to runners-up Almondbury Wesleyans.

It was only the Cavaliers second defeat of the season and they finish two points clear of Wesleyans, with the promoted top two well clear of the chasing pack.

Captain Tim Orrell top scored with 69, while Daniel Hope (30) and Terence James (28) also chipped in but Parish were dismissed for 162 in 25.5 overs as Ben Shufflebotham claimed 5-27 and Matthew Henshaw 3-64.

Will Smeaton claimed 2-12 in 1.2 overs but Thongsbridge eased to their target with six wickets in hand.

Mirfield suffered a 69 run defeat to Thurstonland and end the season in ninth place.

Beau McGuinness (2-18) and Andrew Young (2-21) led the Mirfield bowling attack but Thurstonland posted 183-7 as Sam Oldham (65) top scored.

Philip Scouller hit 60 in reply but Mirfield were bowled out for 114 as Mark Askham claimed 5-24.