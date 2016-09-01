Price is right in Batley Boys’ John Kane Cup triumph

Full-back Jay Jay Price grabbed a hat-trick of tries as Batley Boys defeated Ossett Trinity 42-18 to lift the John Kane Cup at Dewsbury Rams last Thursday.

Price was well supported by stand-off Adam Bingham, who produced an exemplary display of goalkicking, landing seven from eight attempts in horrendous conditions.

Bingham also dived over for a late try to end with an 18-point haul but both were pipped to sponsors man-of-the-match by Boys teammate Aaron James at loose forward.

It took Batley Boys just a minute to hit the front at rain lashed Tetley’s Stadium as Ossett conceded possession straight from the kick off.

Price made an angled run left and had the strength to stretch over and twist to plant the ball down in the corner.

Bingham landed a towering touchline conversion.

Ossett hit back in style as Josh Machin produced a well-weighted kick behind the Boys’ defence and winger Stephen Garfitt scooped it up to dive over and Martin Robinson showed his ability with the boot by also converting from the touchline.

Batley regained the lead after 20 minutes when Price made a run right and stood up in a tackle before forcing his way over. Bingham again kicked a brilliant touchline goal.

Price was held up over the line soon after, while Garfitt was denied a second try at the other end when he was tackled into touch by the corner flag.

Bingham kicked a long range penalty to stretch the Boys’ lead to 14-6 before Ossett had Wayne Hartley sin-binned for back chat on the stroke of half-time.

There was a comical moment at the start of the second half when Ossett kicked off without any match officials on the pitch but when play resumed properly, 12-man Trinity hit back.

Tommy Bentley and Scott Howarth were both held close before hooker Josh Machin darted over from acting half-back. Robinson converted.

Batley then took a grip on the game with three tries in the space of 14 minutes. James produced a terrific break and offloaded to send scrum-half Luke Sheridan diving over next to the posts.

Phil Heath carried three defenders over the line to plant the ball down, before Price raced over for his hat-trick try, with three further Bingham goals extending the lead to 32-12.

Bentley responded with Ossett’s third try, which Robinson improved, but Ossett wrapped up their cup success with two tries in the closing stages.

Bingham reacted to a dropped pass by Trinity and hacked the ball on, dribbled it over the line and pounced for try before landing his seventh goal.

Centre Aaron Briggs rounded off the win with a try in the right corner and for the first time Bingham was off target with the conversion attempt but it mattered not as the Boys celebrations began moments later.