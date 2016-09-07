Sharks slip back into bottom four following defeat

Shaw Cross Sharks dropped back into the bottom four of National Conference Division One after a 24-6 defeat at Underbank Rangers last Saturday.

Despite defeat, the Sharks still remain in a strong position to avoid the drop, just a point behind East Leeds and Hunslet Warriors.

Assistant coach Andrew Fawkes took charge of the team in the absence of Brett Turner and saw the Sharks mount early pressure on the Underbank line but the hosts defended well.

Underbank struck first after 20 minutes as they launched a kick from halfway and Jordan Higo displayed thundering pace to be first to the ball and score.

Sharks responded with a try of their own as a cross field kick from Sam Ottewell was spilled by Higo and Jack Gledhill collected the loose ball and touch down.

Danny Flowers converted to equalise and the sides remained level until just before the break when Underbank turned defence into attack and the ball was kicked along the floor for 60 metres and a prop scooped it up to score.

Underbank remained in the ascendency for the majority of the second half and their pressure paid off with eight minutes remaining when they broke through the visitors defence to score between the posts.

The final nail was put in the Sharks coffin as Higo was on the end of a smart pass and the winger raced over to score the match clinching try.

The Sharks will look to bounce back at home to Millom on Saturday when a win could see them move back out of the bottom four.

Shaw Cross Sharks A team suffered a 25-12 defeat to Yorkshire Men’s League Division Three title chasers East Leeds A in their final home game of the season last Saturday.

The Sharks second string will finish third in the table and will be looking to sign off their campaign with victory away to bottom side Featherstone Lions A, who have lost all 11 matches so far.