Trojans claim second successive derby scalp

Thornhill Trojans overcame a battling performance from Dewsbury Celtic to claim the derby spoils with a 30-12 victory on Friday night.

Celtic belied their lowly position in National Conference Division Two to press Thornhill and with an hour gone, the Trojans only held a slender four-point lead.

A superb display from Danny Ratcliffe in the closing phase ensured Thornhill pulled clear to claim the vital league points.

Danny Ratcliffe’s two try haul proved to be a life line for the Trojans as they followed up their Heavy Woollen Cup victory over Shaw Cross Sharks by claiming another local scalp.

The exhibition in attacking rugby provided by Danny Ratcliffe was only possible due to the platform laid by the Trojans forwards.

Man-of-the-match Anthony Harris was in formidable form as he ran the ball in hard with support from Ben Kendall and Jake Wilson also caused Celtic problems.

Danny Ratcliffe and Mindaugas Bendikas combined to take Thornhill close before a crossfield kick from George Stott landed perfectly for Ryan Fenton to score the opening try.

Liam Green then broke from a scrum and sent out a wonderful pass which picked out winger Bendikas, who sprinted clear covering half the length of the field to score. Danny Ratcliffe converted.

Celtic began a fight back and a try from Danny Crabtree allowed them to grow in confidence.

An overlap was created and Crabtree plunged over in the corner.

A penalty from Danny Ratcliffe just before the interval gave Thornhill breathing space before they regrouped at half-time.

Celtic scored again early in the second half as a sloppy pass went to ground.

Despite a cover tackle from Scott Dyson, Celtic continued the move up field with good passing.

Doug Foster sold a dummy which opened Thornhill up and crossed for Celtic’s second unconverted try.

As Dewsbury Celtic were beginning to ride the crest of a wave, Danny Ratcliffe took hold of the game to burst their bubble.

It was a wonderful pass from Jake Wilson found Danny Ratcliffe 30 metres out and he charged up field to score by the posts and he also landed the conversion.

Thornhill continued the quest to secure this game when Green ran onto a pass at speed to go stepping over for a try. Substitute Sam Ratcliffe converted.

A late flurry from Celtic proved to be too little too late as Danny Crabtree found a way over for a try in front of the home supporters.

The cheers went up but the goal was missed.

To make sure of the victory Danny Ratcliffe chipped the ball forward and gave chase.

Ratcliffe ran onto the ball and at pace crossed for a try. Sam Ratcliffe converted to confirm the Trojans victory.