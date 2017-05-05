Moorlands enjoy productive weekend in league and cup

Moorlands had a productive weekend with wins in the Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership and Sykes Cup.

The Mirfield side began with a six-run win over Shepley as they earned a second win in three Premiership outings.

Andrew Fortis top scored with 33 but Moorlands were bowled out for 125 as Oliver Davidson (5-28) and Nadim Hussain (3-33) impressed.

Davidson top scored with 32 in reply but Shepley were bowled out for 119 in the 39th over as Nicky Smith picked up 4-39 with support from Andrew Walker (3-54) and Darrell Sykes (3-18).

Moorlands followed up with a six-wicket win over Rastrick in the Sykes Cup.

Jacob Waterson top scored with 58 but Rastrick were restricted to 166-9 and Moorlands eased to victory inside 34 overs as Connor French (45no) and David Winn (43) led the way.

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers are joint top of the Championship following victory over Shelley last Saturday.

Nazar Hussain (79no) and Terence James (87no) shared an unbroken sixth wicket stand to help Parish post an impressive 259-4.

Tom Fretwell (4-53), Hussain (3-28) and Connor Rowlands (3-21) then combined as Shelley were dismissed for 190.

Parish bowed out of the Sykes Cup after a cracking tie against Premiership side Golcar.

Louis Aspelling smashed 104 and Steven Whitwam (84) supported as Golcar posted 279-4 but Parish gave the run chase a real go with Daniel Broadbent (67), Tim Orrell (56), Fretwell (51no) and Rowlands (28) among the runs as they fell 29 runs short.

Mirfield suffered a 47 run defeat against Almondbury in the Conference last Saturday.

Mohammed Mobeen hit 111 as Almondbury made 226-7, despite the efforts of Nas Saudagar (3-66).

Ajmal Zarif (39), Adam Goldthorpe (36) and Matthew Harrison (29) led the Mirfield reply but they were bowled out for 179 as Muhammad Tehseen claimed 4-42.

Mirfield were bowled out for 84 in their Sykes Cup tie against Broad Oak with Alex Keeling claiming 4-18 before Ben Hyde steered this side to a nine-wicket win with 52 not out.