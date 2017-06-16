Moorlands stay third after comprehensive Golcar win

Moorlands recorded an eigth win in the Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership last Saturday when they beatGolcar by seven wickets.

Victory sees Moorlands maintain third place in the table behind big guns Hoylandswaine and Delph & Dobcross.

Moorlands made light work of Golcar, dismissing the visitors for 116 in 42 overs.

Openers James Howson (41) and Abdul Wahid (25) made a solid start for Golcar but recieved little support as Nicky Smith took 4-32 to take his tally to 31 wickets for the season.

Darrell Sykes picked up 3-32 and has 29 wickets to his name, while Michael Padgett (3-28) was also on song with the ball.

Andrew Fortis struck 43 in reply and has now racked up 332 runs for the season, while the club’s leading run scorer Aqeel Mukhtar steered them home in the 26th over, finishing on 23 not out to move on to 367 runs for the season.

Moorlands host Skelmanthorpe on Saturday looking to keep their good run going.

Hoylandswaine took over as the new leaders after defeating Delph and Dobcross by 67 runs in last week’s top of the table showdown and the leading duo meet again this Sunday in the Sykes Cup quarter-final.

Hoylandswaine are six points clear of Delph and 12 ahead of Moorlands at the top.

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers are 10 points clear at the top of the Championship following a 91-run victory over promotion rivals Almondbury Wesleyans.

Tim Orrell made a half century at the top of the Parish innings and has 424 runs this season, while Daniel Broadbent (32) supported.

Nazar Hussain is now the Cavaliers’ leading run scorer with 426 after he top scored with 81 not out to boost his side’s total to 221-7 in a match reduced to 40 overs per side.

Ben Shufflebotham (3-58) was pick of the Wesleyans bowlers but they were dismissed for 130 in 28 overs in reply.

The top order struggled in the face of fine bowling from Hussain (2-40) and Tom (3-63).

Hussain is one of the division’s top all rounders and has claimed 23 wickets this season.

The Almondbury Wesleyans middle order offered some resistance with Matthew Henshaw (32) and Jack Tintor (27) leading the way but Daniel Hope was introduced into the attack and wrapped up the Parish win by claiming 3-9 in four overs.

Parish have won eight of their opening nine league games and visit Linthwaite on Saturday.

Mirfield were left kicking their heels last week when their game against Hall Bower was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The Memorial Park side are ninth in the Conference with two wins from nine matches.

Adam Goldthorpe is the leading Mirfield run scorer with 344 to his name.

They will look to claim a third win and climb the table when they entertain Thurstonland this Saturday.