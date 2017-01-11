Mordue defeats Sillitoe to book place in Spen Victoria Winter Bowls finals

Chris Mordue was the latest qualifier of the Spen Victoria Winter Bowls competition last Saturday.

Mordue overcame Danny Sillitoe 21-17 in the qualifying round having beaten Karen Hill 21-16 in the quarter-finals before edging past Adam Ward 21-10 in the semis.

Sillitoe overcame Duncan Reeves 21-14 in his quarter-final and Frank Griffin 21-15 in the semis before losing in the qualifying round.

The Spen winter competition continues to prove a popular event and bowling will take place each Saturday until the finals day on February 25.

Qualifying continues this Saturday, from 9.45am, with a full compliment of 32 players entered. Refreshments will be available until noon.

January 7 Results

Quarter-finals: Karen Hill 16, Chris Mordue 21; Darren Stevenson 13, Adam Ward 21; Duncan Reeves 14, Danny Sillitoe 21; Mally Fowler 11, Frank Griffin 21.

Semi-finals: Danny Sillitoe 21, Frank Griffin 15; Chris Mordue 21, Adam Ward 20.

Final: Chris Mordue 21, Danny Sillitoe 17.

Players for qualifying round on Saturday January 14: Marc Armitage, Tony Barrass, Gordon Bradford, Richard Brook, Josh Brown, Paul Burke, David Burns, Adam Douglas, Pete Ellis, Chris Firth, Mally Fowler, Frank Griffin, Karen Hill, Lorraine Hirst, Paul Ingleby, Suzy Ladbrook, Martin Lally, Brian Lee, Nigel Marshall, Chris Mordue, Duncan Reeves, Mark Regan, Tony Riley, Kevin Siddle, Danny Sillitoe, Neil Slattery, Kieren Smith, Darren Stevenson, Michael Sweeney, Ashley Tattersley, Scott Tattersley, Danny Teale, Garry Walker, Wally Whytell, Gary Wike.

Anyone unable to play in Saturday’s qualifying round should contact Pete Ellis on 07578 646565, with the draw to be posted today (Thursday).

Morton House Bowls Club will hold their annual meeting next Wednesday (January 18) starting at 8pm.

The club are always on the lookout for new bowlers and encourage anyone interested in joining for the 2017 season to attend.

The North Kirklees Veterans Bowling Association will hold their annual meeting next Tuesday (January 17) at Cleckheaton Sports Club commencing at 10am.