Abu-Rezek continues dominance to retain Dewsbury 10K crown

Jordanian athlete Mohammad Abu-Rezeq won the Dewsbury 10K road race for the fourth year in a row last Sunday.

The Altrincham runner led from start to finish and recorded a winning time of 30 minutes 43 seconds, some 35 seconds clear of Ethiopian Paralympian athlete Wondiye Fikre (Leeds City), who was runner-up in 31:18.

The 2013 winner Dan Garbutt (Durham City) finished third in a time of 31:56.

Winner of the women’s race was Olympic marathon runner Alyson Dixon (Sunderland Strollers) in 34:37, well ahead of previous winner Julie Briscoe (Wakefield) in 35:09 with Laura Smith of Notts AC finishing third in 35:18.

A field of nearly 1,100 runners completed the race, organised by Dewsbury Road Runners on the out and back course from Dewsbury ring road to Birstall Smithies.

Race director Bernard Disken, of Dewsbury Road Runners, said: “I would like to thank Dewsbury Sports Centre, 12th Dewsbury Guides, Kirklees Highways, St John Ambulance, Raynet radio network and Green Light Traffic Management, without whom the race would not happen.”

The race was sponsored by Disken and Co Solicitors, Ice Valley (Shepley Spring) and SMK Sports (Elland).