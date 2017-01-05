Aitcheson scoops most improved player award

Dewsbury tennis starlet Taylor Aitcheson continues to have success on the court.

In his latest competitions, the eight-year-old from Dewsbury Moor had success at the John Charles Centre of Sport in Leeds and at Thongsbridge Tennis Club.

Taylor was recommended to play in the orange grade tournaments and continues to impress coaches from the Lawn Tennis Association.

Despite competing against older players at the Leeds event, Taylor reached the quarter-finals, before going on to reach the final in Thongsbridge, where he was narrowly beaten after an entertaining game.

Taylor has also attended a regional training camp in Lancashire after receiving an invitation from the British LTA.

He was invited to play in a group event playing for Yorkshire against Lancashire at Bolton Arena when the White Rose youngsters secured victory.

Taylor was also nominate for an award by the British Lawn Tennis Association centre at the Thongsbridge junior presentation night, when he scooped most improved boy of 2016.