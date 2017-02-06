BARLA Yorkshire Cup delight for jubilant Dewsbury Moor U15s

Dewsbury Moor Under-15s won a thrilling Bartletts BARLA Yorkshire Cup final, with a thrilling 19-18 extra-time win over Skirlaugh Bulls at Featherstone Rovers last Saturday.

Moor fought back from 18-8 down to level matters before landing the winning drop goal in extra time to secure a memorable win.

It was a hard lesson for the Bulls but no doubt their players and coaches will learn from this for the future.

Moor never gave up which showed their own character and they led when it mattered.

Moor forward Bradley Graham was named man-of-the- match, although he missed three difficult conversions he scored his side’s second and final try, kicked the conversion to take it into extra time and his drop goal won the game for his team.

The Bulls played down slope in the first half and had the early pressure and on three minutes centre Alfie Schultz scored in corner in corner for a 4-0 lead. Samuel Bailey missed the conversion but was successful with his next three.

Moor hit back to equalise after seven minutes following a penalty and they ran the ball down the line for Connor Charlesworth to score in the corner.

Both sides continued to battle hard to gain an advantage but defences held firm and it remained 4-4 going into the second half.

The Bulls re-took the lead on when Bailey kicked a penalty and three minutes later they added a converted try as Charlie Kavanagh chased a high kick on the last tackle.

The ball hit a post and Kavanagh collected the ball to score.

Moor cut the lead to four points when Graham took ball down the line to score out wide but the Bulls hit back with another six pointer as substitute Riley Wilson drove over from close range.

It gave them a 10-point advantage and they looked in control but Moor stormed back in the last four minutes, with Charlesworth scoring his second to cut the lead to six.

With injury time being played and with what turned out to be the final tackle of the game, Moor ran the ball and Graham scooted through a gap on the angle and crossed between the posts to make it 18-16.

He coolly converted his first and decisive conversion to level the game which to take the tie into extra time.

Skirlaugh played down the slope in the first period and had a drop goal attempt which went wide.

Two minutes into the second half of extra time, Moor went into the lead for the first time in the game when Bradley Graham dropped a goal on the last tackle to make it 19-18 and they held on to win the game.