Bernard calls for Cleckheaton to respond

Cleckheaton coach Thiu Bernard has called for a response from his players following four straight defeats as they prepare to entertain Northern in North East One on Saturday.

The Moorenders had time for reflection following last Saturday’s 29-20 defeat to bottom side Dinnington, which saw them slip to 10th place in the table.

Cleckheaton have suffered three straight league defeats, sandwiched between a Yorkshire Cup exit at the hands of Ilkley, and Bernard has called for his players to up the volume and for the forwards to rediscover their bite.

While Dinnington registered their first win of the season last week, which was well deserved, the sides scored four tries each and it was only the goalkicking which proved a difference.

Gosforth-based Northern arrive at Moorend lying second-bottom in the table, with just one win from their opening seven matches and having lost all three games on the road.

Cleckheaton will look to end their blip and return to winning ways as they bid to climb the league table.

Mikey Hayward and Paul Turner scored Cleckheaton’s first two tries to give them an early 10-0 lead at Dinnington last Saturday.

Mike Swetman and Ryan Piercy also crossed for the Moorenders, who also led 20-19, before Dinnington snatched victory late on.