Celtic celebrate final day victory to preserve Conference status

Dewsbury Celtic avoided having to apply for re-election to the National Conference League on a dramatic final day of the season last Saturday.

Celtic earned a 28-12 victory away to Woolston Rovers, while rivals Stanley Rangers were hammered 100-1 away to Gateshead Storm, allowing the Dewsbiru side to leapfrog the Wakefield outfit into third-bottom spot in Division Three.

Celtic loose forward Liam Walmsley took the game forward throughout for Celtic, who were 28-6 ahead after 55 minutes courtesy of a brace for centre Nathan Waring, a try and four goals by stand-off Paul Foulstone and touchdowns to scrum-half Dom Senior and full-back Danny Thomas.

Rovers, with prop Ryan Hickman outstanding, responded with tries by stand-off Ryan Brown and second row Cameron Davies, with centre Aaron Barber and winger Alex Dunne adding the respective conversions.

Woolston second row Sean Conway was sin-binned after 54 minutes for persistent offending and then, together with Dewsbury prop Matt Ginnelly, was sent off two minutes time for alleged fighting.

With their Conference status preserved for another season, Celtic confirmed former Birstall Victoria player-coach Brendan Sheridan as their new head coach for 2018 after Danny Thomas stepped down.

Celtic chairman Danny Lee thanked Thomas for his efforts, while confirming he will continue playing for the club.

Dewsbury Moor secured a 40-24 win away to Clock Face Miners in their bid to finish third in Division Three.

Eastmoor Dragons are level on points with Moor and a draw in their final game against Oldham St Annes this Saturday will see them move above the Heckmondwike Road men.

Moor eased into an 18-0 lead with a Sam Thornton brace and a try for George Croisdale.

The Miners hit back with two tries each for Luke Leyden and Michael Carney, with Jordan Eccleston also crossing and Jack Highcock and Sean Costello landing a goal apiece.

The Maroons secured victory with further tries from Toby Richardson, Archie Bruce, Bartley O’Brien and Jacob Flathers, who also kicked six goals.

Clock Face’s Peter Berker and Dewsbury’s Richardson were sin-binned late in the first half for fighting, when Croisdale was also shown a yellow-card for a dangerous tackle.