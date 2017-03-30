Celtic defeat St Annes to claim first league win

DEWSBURY CELTIC secured their first win in National Conference Division Three last Saturday as they overcame Oldham St Annes 21-14.

The fixture was reversed from Oldham to Crow Nest Park and Celtic took advantage by racing into a 14-0 lead.

St Annes, playing their first league game, fought back to level but Celtic composed themselves and went on to secure the two points.

Having lost their opening two fixtures, Celtic have now a draw and a win from their last two games and have moved up to ninth in the table.

Dom Senior opened the scoring after just three minutes with a try in the corner and Celtic’s blistering start continued as they added a second between the posts soon after, with Pat Foulstone converting.

James Walker had a 10th minute try disallowed for a forward pass but Bradley Clarkson added Celtic’s third score as the home side led 14-0 inside the opening quarter.

Oldham battled back superbly and drew level only for Celtic to regain the lead with a converted try.

Danny Thomas sealed victory with a drop goal as Celtic celebrated their first win of the season.

Celtic are also at home this Saturday when they welcome Woolston Rovers to Crow Nest Park (2.30pm).

Woolston are a place and a point behind Celtic and also earned their first win last week, thrashing Elland 54-10.