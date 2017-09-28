Celtic face must-win final game in bid to avoid league re-election

Dewsbury Celtic must win their final game of the season away to Woolston Rovers on Saturday to have any hope of avoiding to apply for re-election to the National Conference League.

Celtic go into the final round of the regular season lying second bottom and must win and then hope Stanley Rangers lose away to Gateshead Storm if they are to get out of trouble.

Celtic showed great heart away to Eastmoor Dragons last Saturday when they fought back from 20-0 down at half-time before slipping to a 34-16 defeat.

Victory leaves Eastmoor level on 30 points with fourth placed Dewsbury Moor, while the Dragons also have a game in hand.

Eastmoor led Celtic 20-0 at half-time thanks to tries by Josh O’Leary, Jacob McDermott, Jed Goddard and Ryan Chalkley.

Celtic rallied superbly to getwithin 10 points when James Walker and Danny Crabtree popped over by the hour-mark.

Eastmoor, however, got back into gear with tries from Goddard, McDermott and Michael Jedynak, with Mulcahy kicking his third goal to stretch their advantage

A last-gasp try for Danny Thomas, plus Dom Senior’s second goal, came too late for a Celtic outfit who now must win at Woolston on Saturday and hope that Stanley Rangers lose at Gateshead to avoid having to join Waterhead in seeking re-election.

Dewsbury Moor maintained their recent impressive run with a t 46-12 victory over Gateshead Storm and they travel to Clock Face Miners in their final game, looking to secure prime position in the promotion play-offs.

Archie Bruce and George Croisdale scored two tries apiece for Moor, with Jacob Cresswell, James Samme, James Eatherley and Sam Thornton also crossing and Jacob Flathers firing seven goals.

Gateshead, who were 18-4 down at the break, responded with touchdowns for James Pocklington and, in the last five minutes, consolation efforts by Andy Morris and Mike Mitchell.

Moor can not now win automatic promotion after Stanningley secured second place with a 40-0 win over Clock Face Miners in their final game.

Moor are level on points with Woolston and need to win at Clock Face and hope Celtic can do them a favour if they are to snatch third place.