Celtic show early promise before fading against Premier side Leigh Miners

Dewsbury Celtic bowed out of the National Conference Trophy at the preliminary round stage last Saturday when they suffered a 54-6 defeat at Leigh Miners.

Leigh may be struggling near the foot of the Premier Division table but they eventually proved too strong for third division Celtic, who gave a good account of themselves in the opening quarter.

Tom Maloney opened the scoring for the Miners and Jonny Youds converted but Celtic hit back to level when Danny Thomas crossed and Pat Foulstone added the conversion to give his side some hope.

Leigh took control in the latter part of the first half and built a 26-6 interval lead with Mick O’Boyle, Scott O’Brien, Maloney and Lewis Grimes all adding to the home side’s tally.

Celtic barely had a look-in in the second period as O’Boyle completed his hat-trick, with O’Brien grabbing his second try and Jack Reynolds, Frankie Halton and Aaron Gorton crossing in a 54-6 result.

Youds totalled four goals and Maloney landed the last conversion.

Celtic lie third bottom in the third division after seven matches and will seek a second win of the campaign on Saturday when they travel to Elland, who have yet to win a game and sit bottom of the table.

Shaw Cross Sharks return refreshed from a week off and will be looking to build on their impressive 26-10 win at Hull Dockers a fortnight ago when they entertain Lock Lane on Saturday.

The Sharks lie seventh with two wins and four defeats from their opening six matches, three behind Lock Lane.

Batley Boys have made a terrific start in the Yorkshire Men’s League, winning their opening three matches.

Last week’s scheduled game against Sharlston was postponed and the Boys return to action when they host North Hull Knights on Saturday.

Mirfield Stags defeated Norland Sharks 36-10 in their opening game a fortnight ago before sitting out the action again last weekend.

They return to action with a trip to Heworth, who have won their opening three matches and are the early leaders.