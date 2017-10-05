Cleck bid to castle Alnwick

Cleckheaton will look to learn from last week’s mistakes when they welcome Alnwick back to Moorend for the first time in several seasons this Saturday (kick off 3pm).

A challenging game is expected against the men from Northumberland, who currently lie one place above Cleckheaton in the North One East table.

Cleckheaton slipped to sixth place following defeat to West Leeds last week but victory would get them back in the mix of the leading contenders.

Penrith continue to lead the way with five wins from five matches, five points clear of West Leeds, with the chasing sides of Morpeth, Percy Park, Alnwick and Cleckheaton separated by just three points.

Mikey Hayward failed a late fitness test last week but is again including in the squad.

Selected Sides

1st XV v Alnwick, ko 3pm, meet 1.30pm: Ronan Evans, Cain Crotty, James Wilson, Matt Piper, Mike Hayward, Mike Swetman, Jack Bickerdike, Ben Thrower, James Crowther, Niall Jackson, Luke Pearson, Ryan Piercy, Tom Austin, Brad Marsden, Jack Seddon. Replacements: Josh Clough, Andy Piper, Lewis Beasty.

Kestrels at Harrogate, ko 3pm, meet 12.45pm: Craig Blackburn, Brad Mack, Alfie Green, Sam Womersley, George Speight, Callum Green, Russ Noble, Will Denham, Andy Porritt, Max Blakely, Ben Etchells, James Sheridan, Rob Lowe, Ollie Clark, Robin Bennett. Replacements: Jake Jagger, Keiran Baldry.

3rd XV at Halifax Vandals, ko 3pm, meet 1.45pm: Jake Grimsdale, Nick Wagstaff, Antony Hobson, Nick Lazenby, Alex Bailey, Josh Womersley, Bob Thornton, Danny Howe, Andy Brown, Andy Womersley, Ian Webb, Miles Nicholson, Adam Clough, Danny McGuigan, Andy Tilby-Baxter. Replacements: Matthew Blackall, Josef Windle.