Cleckheaton face Phoenix in vital clash

Cleckheaton are gearing up for one of their most important games of the season as they welcome fellow strugglers Doncaster Phoenix to Moorend in a crucial National Three North clash on Saturday (2.15pm).

Phoeix slipped into the bottom three following defeat to Morley a fortnight ago but are just four points behind fifth-bottom Cleck.

Victory for the Moorenders would put daylight between themselves and the relegation zone but defeat would send them into the final seven games of the season with a real scrap on their hands to stay up.

Cleckheaton suffered a 26-19 defeat away to Doncaster in October and can not afford a repeat on Saturday.

Cleck had made an encouraging start to 2017 as they recorded 12-6 victory at Ilkley and pushed promotion chasing Rossendale all the way before being edged out 19-17.

However, their form dipped when they were well beaten 40-12 at Sandal last time out and they will hope last week’s break from league action will allow them to come back stronger.