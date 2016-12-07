Cleckheaton golf starlet Olivia secures place on US scholarship programme

Cleckheaton Golf Club member Olivia Hamilton has signed a contract to join the College of Charleston golf programme in America.

Olivia joins fellow Cleckheaton golfer Megan Clarke in securing a scholarship in the US after working closely with United Sports USA, a sports scholarship consultancy based in Glasgow.

Olivia has earned a host of honours and achievements over the last eight years.

The 17-year-old has been a member of Yorkshire training programme since 2009, a year which saw her win the Northern Foursomes competition.

Olivia was named Yorkshire’s most improved golfer in 2010, when she had success in the Scottish Girls Under-12s tournament and went on to be named captain of the Yorkshire junior team

Olivia enjoyed a highly successful 2012 as he progress continued.

She became Yorkshire Junior Champion and was the Faldo Series regional winner, qualifying for the European finals, where she finished a creditable seventh place.

She also earned a 10th place finish in the English Amateur Girls Under-13s Girls Championship and went on to secure a fourth place in the Yorkshire Ladies Championship.

The Whitcliffe Mount student went on to finish seventh in the English Amateur Under-15ss Girls Championship in 2013, when she was also selected for the Yorkshire Ladies team, who became English County Champions 2013.

The Cleckheaton youngster has been a member of the Yorkshire Ladies Team since 2012 and was on the England Golf Training Programme between 2010 to 2015.

Olivia finished eighth in the English Amateur Under-15s Girls Championship in 2014 but did even better the following year, earning a third place finish in the Under-16s event and qualification for the Telegraph BMW Junior Championship at Quinta Da Lago, in Portugal,

She finished 28th in the Ladies British Open Amateur Championship and was second in the Northern Girls Championship last year and is now looks forward to an American adventure.